Authorities release identities of grandfather, granddaughter killed in Livingston Parish mobile home fire

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal has identified the grandfather and his granddaughter who died in a mobile home fire near Denham Springs late Wednesday night.

Chief Deputy Brant L. Thompson identified the victims as Jesse Lowrance, 57, and Kenley Lowrance, 6.

The grandmother, Deborah Lowrance, 53, and her 13-year-old granddaughter escaped from the mobile home during the blaze but suffered sever burns and smoke inhalation. They were both taken to the Baton Rouge General Burn Center for treatment. The 13-year-old granddaughter was later transported to University Health hospital in Shreveport.

The fire happened on Curry Davis Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Crews from Livingston Fire District 5 were the first to respond to the fire.

"I told them, 'Look, there is still a man and a little girl in there and I got the grandmother over here, back of my truck on the tailgate, and the other little girl is at my home," a neighbor said. "So, they got the fire hoses and got two or three engines and they busted the door down and started spraying the inside and trying to cool it down."

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said smoke alarms were installed, but NOT working. Investigators are trying to figure why.

While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators have established that the fire originated in the area of the living room of the home, which apparently had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

