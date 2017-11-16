Police arrest suspected shooter in 2014 death of high school football coach

An arrest could mean closure for the family of a former high school coach.

Juan Joseph, 27, of Edgard, was gunned down exactly three years ago in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it arrested Jamarcus Goodman, 25, of Raymondville, TX, on Wednesday. He was just extradicted from Texas, where he had been serving time for aggravated robbery.

Goodman is the suspected shooter in Joseph’s death.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder. His bond is set at $50,000.

The coach was shot and killed in a parking lot on Bennington Avenue in November 2014.

Lemark Cloud and Kendric Cloud were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Joseph was the quarterbacks coach at West St. John High in Edgard. He left behind two children.

