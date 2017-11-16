Recalls issued for 7 hoverboard brands - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Recalls issued for 7 hoverboard brands

Smart Balance Wheel Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards (Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Smart Balance Wheel Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards (Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)
For the second year in a row, hoverboards are under a recall order due to potentially dangerous batteries.

Seven brands of self-balancing scooters could explode or catch fire, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

The recalls were issued for the following brands:

  • Smart Balance
  • Drone Nerds
  • Go Wheels
  • iHoverspeed
  • iLive
  • Tech Drift
  • Sonic Smart

Customers are again asked to stop using them and get in touch with whomever they bought it from to get a repair or a replacement.

Click here for more information

