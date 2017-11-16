Recalls issued for 7 hoverboard brands

For the second year in a row, hoverboards are under a recall order due to potentially dangerous batteries.

Seven brands of self-balancing scooters could explode or catch fire, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

The recalls were issued for the following brands:

Smart Balance

Drone Nerds

Go Wheels

iHoverspeed

iLive

Tech Drift

Sonic Smart

Customers are again asked to stop using them and get in touch with whomever they bought it from to get a repair or a replacement.

Click here for more information

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.