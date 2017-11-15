Sportsline Player of the Week: Parkview Baptist QB Alex Aucoin

For Parkview Baptist senior, Alex Aucoin, it’s been a unique journey to become the starting quarterback for the Eagles.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Aucoin led the Baton Rouge CHEF Patriots to back-to-back home school state championships as a freshman and sophomore, before deciding to enroll at Parkview for his junior year.

Aucoin was ruled ineligible last season, forcing him to join the offensive and defensive scout teams while on the sideline. Despite the temporary setback, Aucoin persevered and won the starting job this summer.

Head coach, Jay Mayer, says Aucoin’s skill sets on the field, as well as his humility and work ethic off the field, make him a vital addition to the Parkview program.

From home school, to one of the biggest stages in the area, Aucoin hasn’t missed a beat.

The Eagles hit the road on Friday for a second round match up in Lafayette against St. Thomas More. It’ll be the third straight year the two schools have met in the postseason. The previous two times were in the Superdome, with the Cougars winning big last year.

