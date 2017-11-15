Man sentenced to 15.5 years in jail for multiple robberies, including in Baton Rouge

A New Orleans man has been sentenced to 15 and a half years behind bars for two bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a casino.

Gregory D. Chisolm, 53, was sentenced to 188 months, or 15 and a half years, on Wednesday, November 15.

Officials say between January 4 and 17 of 2016, Chisolm robbed a J.P. Morgan Chase Bank in Baton Rouge, a Whitney Bank in New Orleans, and attempted to rob the Coushatta Casino and Resort in Kinder. During each robbery, Chisolm would give the teller a note demanding cash and threatened to detonate an explosive. Chisolm was able to obtain several thousand dollars in cash from the banks before he was caught trying to rob the casino.

"These convictions and this sentence should serve as a strong reminder of this office's commitment to keeping the Baton Rouge community and surrounding region safe. I want to thank Acting United State Attorney Duane Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana, and Acting United States Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana for their assistance in working to resolve these cases together. I also want to thank the FBI, the BRPD, and the Louisiana State Police for their expertise and investigative efforts. We will continue to work together to pursue those who threaten our communities through their violent and dangerous actions," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.