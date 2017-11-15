Safety drill for dangerous materials entering state held at Port of Baton Rouge

Members of the State Preventative Radiological and Nuclear Detection Program held an exercise at the Port of Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The program began in 2015 to ensure safety for dangerous materials entering the state. Leaders say because of the state's vast coastline, Louisiana is at risk for a potential landing spot.

"We hope that this makes them feel safe to understand that multiple state agencies that are working very hard to provide an extra layer of security for the homeland as well as our state,” said Cpt. Eddie Skena with the State Preventative Radiological and Nuclear Detection Program.

The exercise gave them a chance to put their communication skills across agencies to the test.

