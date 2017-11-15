Pennington Biomedical researching genes that influence Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along with Northwestern University in Chicago, is looking for African American woman to participate in a gene mapping study of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. The study is meant to help identify which genes among women of different races may influence the development of PCOS.
PCOS affects 1 in 12 women worldwide and is the most common reason why women have problems becoming pregnant.
The study will last approximately two hours and could provide important information for researchers.
To qualify for this study, participants should:
Visit www.pbrc.edu/pcos to screen online.
To discuss the study in more detail or if you have any questions, call (225) 763-3000 or email clinicaltrails@pbrc.edu
Participants can earn up to $50 for study completion.
