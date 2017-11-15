BRPD holding blood drive at training academy

The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a blood drive at their headquarters Friday.

Residents can donate on Friday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the BRPD training academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. Donors will receive a free t-shirt that says "True Tiger Fans Bleed Purple and Gold." The t-shirt has a large purple and gold tiger printed on the front.

Donors should be sure to eat before they come, bring a picture ID, and be 17 or older (16 with a parent or legal guardian).

For more information, contact the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center at 225-765-8843.

