Baton Rouge lands in top 25 on America's 25 Murder Capitals list

Baton Rouge has taken the No. 22 spot on 24/7 Wall St.'s list of America's 25 Murder Capitals.

According to the report, there were 47 murders in Baton Rouge in 2016, which was a 22 percent decline from 2015 when 60 murders were reported in the city. Despite the decline, the murder rate remains one of the higher ones in metro areas in the country.

While the number of homicides dropped, the number of total violent crimes - including rape, robbery, and aggravated assault - increased 7 percent. According to the study, there were about 140 more violent crimes in Baton Rouge in 2016 than in 2015 and the violent crime rate increased from 875 incidents per 100,000 residents to 938 per 100,000.

Baton Rouge is one of 12 cities set to receive aid from the US Department of Justice to try to reduce violent crime. The department will help leaders in Baton Rouge study crime patterns and develop long-term plans to reduce gang and gun violence. As part of a separate initiative announced in October of 2017, federal authorities plan to create a Violent Criminal Enterprises Strike Force in the city that will focus on deterring violence, drug trafficking, and domestic violence.

The full list of the top 25 murder capitals is below:

St. Louis, MO Baltimore, MD Detroit, MI New Orleans, LA Newark, NJ Cleveland, OH Jackson, MS Orlando, FL Memphis, TN North Charleston, SC San Bernardino, CA Chicago, IL Kansas City, MO Dayton, OH Milwaukee, WI Atlanta, GA Salinas, CA Shreveport, LA Little Rock, AR Syracuse, NY Savannah, GA Baton Rouge, LA Rochester, NY Washington, D.C. Oakland, CA

Click here for the full methodology for the study.

