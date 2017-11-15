Greenwell Springs woman killed in wreck in Tangipahoa Parish

A woman from Greenwell Springs was killed in a wreck in Tangipahoa Parish early Wednesday morning.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say Grace Dianne Magee, 29, of Greenwell Springs was killed in the wreck, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15 on I-55 south of LA 440 in Tangipahoa Parish.

Initial findings suggest that Joni Dianne Magee, 51, was driving a 2000 Toyota pickup northbound on I-55 in the right lane when her vehicle was hit from behind by a 2016 Freightliner 18-wheeler being driven by Dustin Curran, 29, of Halls, Tennessee. Officials with LSP say the force of the impact pushed Magee's vehicle off the right side of the road, where it flipped and hit several trees.

No one in the pickup was wearing their seat belt. Grace was in the front passenger seat and was ejected from the truck during the crash. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office.

Joni and a 9-month-old child that was also in the vehicle both sustained minor injuries in the wreck.

As part of the investigation, blood and urine samples will be taken from Joni for analysis. Curran was wearing his seat belt during the wreck and was not hurt. He provided troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amounts of alcohol. Speed is considered to be a factor in this wreck. Curran was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of following too closely, negligent homicide, and three counts of negligent injuring.

