LSU in search of win No. 2 Thursday against Samford in the PMAC

LSU is looking for win number two of the season Thursday night when they host the Samford Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the year, losing to Arkansas (56-95) to open the season and bouncing back to beat Alabama-Birmingham (87-68) on Monday.
Samford has a very balanced scoring attack, with only one player averaging double-digits.
Forward Alex Thompson leads the way on offense, averaging 10.5 points per game. The senior is also averaging 3.4 rebounds per contest.
The Bulldog's balanced scoring attack:
(C) Wyatt Walker: 9.0 ppg (leads the team with 5.0 rebounds a game)
(G) Triston Chambers: 8.5 ppg
(G) Christen Cunningham: 8.5 ppg
(G) D. Denzel-Dyson: 8.0 ppg
(G) Justin Coleman: 7.5 ppg
(G) Josh Sharkey: 7.5 ppg
Samford has attempted 55 3-point shots in the first two games of the season, hitting on 16 of them for a .291 average.
LSU is 1-0 after a season opening 99-59 victory against Alcorn State.
Tremont Waters was honored by the SEC as the Freshman of the Week after his 27-point performance against the Braves.
Tipoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the PMAC. The game will air on SECN+.
The Tigers will travel to Hawaii to play Michigan on Monday, Nov. 20, in the Maui Classic.
