LSU in search of win No. 2 Thursday against Samford in the PMAC

LSU is looking for win number two of the season Thursday night when they host the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the year, losing to Arkansas (56-95) to open the season and bouncing back to beat Alabama-Birmingham (87-68) on Monday.

Samford has a very balanced scoring attack, with only one player averaging double-digits.

Forward Alex Thompson leads the way on offense, averaging 10.5 points per game. The senior is also averaging 3.4 rebounds per contest.

The Bulldog's balanced scoring attack:

(C) Wyatt Walker: 9.0 ppg (leads the team with 5.0 rebounds a game)

(G) Triston Chambers: 8.5 ppg

(G) Christen Cunningham: 8.5 ppg

(G) D. Denzel-Dyson: 8.0 ppg

(G) Justin Coleman: 7.5 ppg

(G) Josh Sharkey: 7.5 ppg

Samford has attempted 55 3-point shots in the first two games of the season, hitting on 16 of them for a .291 average.

LSU is 1-0 after a season opening 99-59 victory against Alcorn State.

RELATED STORY: Will Wade and the Tigers get the 2017 season off to a winning start

Tremont Waters was honored by the SEC as the Freshman of the Week after his 27-point performance against the Braves.

Tipoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the PMAC. The game will air on SECN+.

The Tigers will travel to Hawaii to play Michigan on Monday, Nov. 20, in the Maui Classic.

RELATED:

Scotlandville's JaVonte Smart signs with LSU

Will Wade adds 5-star power forward to 2018 recruiting class

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.