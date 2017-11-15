Truck driver slams on brakes, Bud Light spilled all over interstate

There was a real life “beer bust” that stretched from I-10 to Highland Road in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The driver of an 18-wheeler says he slammed on his brakes too fast while on the interstate, causing part of his load of canned Bud Light beer to bust through the front of his trailer.

The incident caused major backups on the interstate before the driver was able to make it to a nearby exit and onto Highland Road.

Once he stopped on Highland, some of the beer continued to spill out of the truck and onto the road.

“Throw me a Bud Light,” one driver jokingly yelled as he passed the scene.

The driver and others cleared the beer from the roadway while the driver waited for another 18-wheeler to arrive to take the load of remaining beer.

