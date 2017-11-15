SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Tigers hit the road to face the Tennessee Vols Saturday night in Knoxville.

Tennessee is yet to win an SEC game and will be fighting to stay Bowl eligible against LSU.

Brady Hoke takes over as interim head coach of the Vols after the firing of Butch Jones on Sunday. Jones was let go the day after an embarrassing 50-17 loss to Missouri.

SEC Game of the Week: Kentucky (7-3, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC)

SEC Schedule for Saturday, Nov. 18:
Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0, 7-0 SEC) 
11 a.m. • SEC Network                                                                              
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium 

Mississippi State (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at Arkansas (4-6, 1-5 SEC)    
11 a.m. • CBS            
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium 

Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2, 6-1 SEC) 
11 a.m. • ESPN2                                                                         
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium

Kentucky (7-3, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS                                                                            
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium

UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6, 3-5 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network                                                                                                                           
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3, 5-3 SEC) 
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel                                                                
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Texas A&M (6-4, 3-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-5, 2-4 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN2                                       
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium 

LSU (7-3, 4-2 SEC) at Tennessee (4-6, 0-6 SEC) 
6 p.m. • ESPN 
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium 

Missouri (5-5, 2-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-6 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network  
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL
ALABAMA 7-0 10-0
AUBURN 6-1 8-2
LSU 4-2 7-3
Miss. State 3-3 7-3
TEXAS A&M 3-3 6-4
OLE MISS 2-4 5-5
ARKANSAS 1-5 4-6

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL
GEORGIA 6-1 9-1
S. CAROLINA 5-3 7-3
KENTUCKY 4-3 7-3
FLORIDA 3-5 3-6
MISSOURI 2-4 5-5
TENNESSEE 0-6 4-6
VANDERBILT 0-6 4-6

