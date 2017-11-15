SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

The Tigers hit the road to face the Tennessee Vols Saturday night in Knoxville.

Tennessee is yet to win an SEC game and will be fighting to stay Bowl eligible against LSU.

Brady Hoke takes over as interim head coach of the Vols after the firing of Butch Jones on Sunday. Jones was let go the day after an embarrassing 50-17 loss to Missouri.

SEC Game of the Week: Kentucky (7-3, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC)

SEC Schedule for Saturday, Nov. 18:

Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0, 7-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium

Mississippi State (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at Arkansas (4-6, 1-5 SEC)

11 a.m. • CBS

Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2, 6-1 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN2

Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium

Kentucky (7-3, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium

UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6, 3-5 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3, 5-3 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Texas A&M (6-4, 3-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-5, 2-4 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN2

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

LSU (7-3, 4-2 SEC) at Tennessee (4-6, 0-6 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

Missouri (5-5, 2-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-6 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL ALABAMA 7-0 10-0 AUBURN 6-1 8-2 LSU 4-2 7-3 Miss. State 3-3 7-3 TEXAS A&M 3-3 6-4 OLE MISS 2-4 5-5 ARKANSAS 1-5 4-6

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL GEORGIA 6-1 9-1 S. CAROLINA 5-3 7-3 KENTUCKY 4-3 7-3 FLORIDA 3-5 3-6 MISSOURI 2-4 5-5 TENNESSEE 0-6 4-6 VANDERBILT 0-6 4-6

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.