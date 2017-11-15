SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

The Tigers hit the road to face the Tennessee Vols Saturday night in Knoxville.
Tennessee is yet to win an SEC game and will be fighting to stay Bowl eligible against LSU.
Brady Hoke takes over as interim head coach of the Vols after the firing of Butch Jones on Sunday. Jones was let go the day after an embarrassing 50-17 loss to Missouri.
SEC Game of the Week: Kentucky (7-3, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC)
SEC Schedule for Saturday, Nov. 18:
Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0, 7-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium
Mississippi State (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at Arkansas (4-6, 1-5 SEC)
11 a.m. • CBS
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2, 6-1 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN2
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium
Kentucky (7-3, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium
UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6, 3-5 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3, 5-3 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
Texas A&M (6-4, 3-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-5, 2-4 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN2
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
LSU (7-3, 4-2 SEC) at Tennessee (4-6, 0-6 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium
Missouri (5-5, 2-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-6 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
SEC STANDINGS:
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|ALABAMA
|7-0
|10-0
|AUBURN
|6-1
|8-2
|LSU
|4-2
|7-3
|Miss. State
|3-3
|7-3
|TEXAS A&M
|3-3
|6-4
|OLE MISS
|2-4
|5-5
|ARKANSAS
|1-5
|4-6
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|GEORGIA
|6-1
|9-1
|S. CAROLINA
|5-3
|7-3
|KENTUCKY
|4-3
|7-3
|FLORIDA
|3-5
|3-6
|MISSOURI
|2-4
|5-5
|TENNESSEE
|0-6
|4-6
|VANDERBILT
|0-6
|4-6
