Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 West for 12 hours

I-10 at Henderson (Source: Louisiana State Police) I-10 at Henderson (Source: Louisiana State Police)
HENDERSON, LA (WAFB) -

There were massive backups on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Wednesday due to an overturned 18-wheeler near Lafayette.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported the crash happened on I-10 West in Henderson around midnight.

All lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police set up barricades and units to force vehicles off I-10 West at LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish. Drivers had to take LA 415, to US 190, to I-49, then back to I-10 to get around the crash.

LSP said an 18-wheeler carrying lumber overturned near the Henderson exit, which is just past the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Troopers did not release information on injuries.

