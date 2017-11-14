Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu donates 200 Thanksgiving meals to families

Tyrann Mathieu, along with the United Food Bank, provided 200 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Phoenix, AZ area. (Source: Twitter/Cardinals)

The Honey Badger doesn't just take what he wants, he gives back as well.

Former LSU star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, along with the United Food Bank, provided 200 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Phoenix, AZ area, according to the team's Twitter account.

It is always a great thing to see NFL athletes give back to the community they serve and Mathieu is no stranger to that.

In 2016, Mathieu along with quarterback Carson Palmer joined the #MyCauseMyCleats social campaign with hundreds of other NFL players donning personalized cleats supporting charity foundations of their choice. Mathieu chose to support the RISE to Win program, which is a program dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations.

Also in 2016, almost a year to the date, Mathieu pledged $1 million to the LSU football program.

“I’ve got great respect for LSU, the way they embraced me, the way they let me become a superstar and a household name,” Mathieu said. “All the things they did for me to try and help me off the football field, just wanted to reach back out to them.

“I think that’s what life is about, giving back, helping other people,” Mathieu said. “Anything they need. It’s a blessing to be in this position.”

Mathieu along with his Cardinals teammate and former LSU star Patrick Peterson donated school supplies and clothes to the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge.

Mathieu also has his own foundation, the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, whose mission is to make an impact in the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities, and resources to achieve their dreams.

