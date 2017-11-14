LSP: Man fatally shot by BR police officer was under investigation for child abuse

The man killed by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle Monday evening was under investigation for a child abuse allegation, according to a spokesman for Louisiana State Police.

Calvin Toney, 24, was pronounced dead at Palms Apartments on McClelland Drive by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. The preliminary autopsy report states Toney died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

RELATED: Description of body cam footage in fatal officer-involved shooting; officer involved identified

EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore says the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was investigating injuries to a young child over the weekend. The child's mother was arrested as part of the investigation.

During their investigation, DCFS discovered Toney was reportedly living with the mom. The child is not his.

When a caseworker with DCFS went to the apartment complex to meet with Toney around 6 p.m. Monday, she asked for a police escort. DCFS Sec. Marketa Walters says it's not uncommon for police to come along during investigations of this nature.

“When we have knowledge of prior criminal history, it is always wise for us to take law enforcement with us,” said Walters. “She was just proceeding with a normal investigation and this turned into a tragic situation.”

Looking through court records, this is not the first bout of child abuse accusations Toney has faced.

Toney was sent to prison following an incident in 2012 where he pleaded guilty to leaving a different child, his 19-month-old daughter, near a hot stove. Records show the child suffered “third degree burns to her arm, wrist, and hand” and noted that because of the burns, “the victim may have to have multiple fingers removed.” The report also noted that the child had “multiple fractures to her skull” and other bones that were “consistent with abuse.”

The court sentenced him to seven years behind bars. However, by 2014, the court suspended the remainder of his sentenced and placed him on probation for five years.

Then in 2014, he was sent to prison once again, this time for entering his ex-girlfriend’s home, grabbing her by the throat, throwing her against the wall, and choking her. He was released by fall of 2016 on parole.

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections says over the past year, Toney had met certain parole benchmarks, including checking in with his supervisor every three months, getting a job, and a GED.

Currently, the child at the center of the recent abuse allegations is in the state's custody and the child's mother remains jailed, according to Moore. He says the child's biological father lives out of state.

The DCFS caseworker at the scene during the struggle was not harmed, according to Walters. She returned to work Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.











