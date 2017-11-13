Together Baton Rouge wants local leaders to fix 'food deserts'

The words "invest in us" was just one of the main messages during a gathering Monday evening near Baton Rouge City Hall.

Leaders of Together Baton Rouge say "invest in us" also means paying attention to what they call “food deserts.” They say thousands of people in the Baton Rouge area don't have access to fresh and healthy food. Those leaders say they hope residents get the message, but that local leaders do too.

“The message is that we are, they committed to us that they will fund this program and we commit to them that we will keep reminding them until they do fund it,” said Edgar Cage, a leader with Together Baton Rouge.

The organization says getting people access to food makes for a healthier city. They also say this has been a longtime issue, since before Mayor Sharon Weston Broome took office.

