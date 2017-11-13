'Razorbacks had a tough weekend'; bow hunter snags problematic hog

It was a rough weekend to be a Razorback, both on and off the field.

On Saturday, November 11, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks lost 33-10 to LSU in Tiger Stadium, and on Sunday morning, Walker resident, Kenneth Samson, posted a picture of his very own hog.

"The Razorbacks had a tough weekend," he wrote in his Facebook post.

Samson says he shot the hog while bow hunting in Crosby, Mississippi. He says he waited over two and a half hours before landing the perfect kill shot. But it's not all blood, guts, and glory for this hunter.

Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi are currently suffering from a growing hog problem, and Samson says he's just doing his part.

"[Hogs] are an unnatural, invasive species," he said. "They multiply so fast and they're taking over Louisiana and Mississippi hunting grounds."

Experts say hogs mature at about 6-months-old and litters can yield up to ten piglets. They can also reproduce twice a year, causing the population to steadily rise.

According to the Mississippi State University Extension Service, wild hogs cause roughly $1.5 billion in damage in the United States annually. Another survey reports that hogs cause over $74 million in damages annually in Louisiana.

As an owner of land in Simmesport, Louisiana and a frequent hunter in the Homochitto National Forest in Mississippi, Samson says those numbers are enough for him to nock, draw, and loose.

"I know they're in Crosby, Brookhaven, Jackson, and Grassy Lake in Simmesport," Samson said about the increasing hog populations.

"The issue with feral hogs is that the population is increasing," said Dr. Glen Gentry, with LSU Ag Center. "I think the estimate has gone up now about 100,000 from 500 to 600."

Samson says he's been hunting all his life, and that this hog was something to be proud of. "It's the biggest hog I've ever killed," he said. "We didn't weigh it, but 250 pounds seems about right. It's at least in that ballpark."

Gentry says hunting and trapping are the main ways to keep the hog population under control, but that they aren't the most efficient ways. "We can't shoot our way out of this because of the reproductive rate," Gentry said. "However, any pig taken out is a good thing."

So what do you do with that much Razorback?

"Smoked sausage or smoke the whole shoulder," Samson said.

