Police warn of crimes of opportunity after alleged robber makes off with wallet, gun

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after an alleged robber made off with a wallet and a gun from a car outside a home on Newcastle Avenue in the Woodland Ridge subdivision around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Surveillance video of the incident captured what appears to be the thief in the act. The crime only took a few minutes, and the robber, dressed in a gray hoodie, used a flashlight to quickly check the car before taking off on a bicycle.

“It’s disheartening and I mean, it’s a slap in the face,” said Kevin Hussey.

Hussey first realized what happened later Sunday afternoon and says he was horrified by what was taken. “I looked down to where my gun is stored and it was gone, so I knew my wallet was gone at that point too,” said Hussey.

With the murder rate for the year in Baton Rouge at record-breaking levels, the homeowner says he hopes whoever crept into his backyard and helped themselves to his stuff is caught before they do something worse with that weapon. He believes someone knows the man and encourages them to call police with any information they may have.

“Hopefully somebody will recognize this guy and he’ll get what he has coming to him,” he added.

Hussey says he usually feels safe enough to leave a door unlocked here or there, but he now believes it's a bad habit that must stop. “Yeah, that’s going to change,” said Hussy.

Police are looking into the case, but say unfortunately, it's the all too familiar crime of opportunity where someone up to no good basically goes around jiggling doors handles. Once they find one unlocked, they typically go for all the usual areas including the armrest and glove box.

Woodland Ridge is the kind of place most feel secure, but the homeowners association president for the neighborhood, M.E. Cormier, says it's important to stay alert and remember that crime can happen anywhere. “It’s a very safe wonderful neighborhood," said Cormier. "We have to remember though to look out for your neighbors and look out for your own property and being as diligent as possible to keep everybody safe.”

Cormier and the homeowner hope anyone who recognizes the man can help police find him. "My stuff is gone and we’d like to see whoever did this kind of brought justice, you know,” said Hussey.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

