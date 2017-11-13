Mayor Broome issues order for study to increase contracts for women, minorities, veterans-owned businesses

On Monday, November 13, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued an executive order for the city-parish to conduct a disparity study the looks at whether women, minorities, and veterans are being left out of business at City Hall.

The study will review and analyze possible racial, ethnic, and gender biases in city-parish procurement. The study is expected to launch during the first quarter of 2018.

The executive order says successful businesses provide jobs for citizens across the parish and that owning a business is key to creating wealth and financial independence for business owners and families. The order also states that businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans should have fair and equitable access to public contracts in the market they helped create.

The metro council will have to vote on the study before it can move forward.

Read the full executive order from the mayor below:

