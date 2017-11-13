Pet cat survives being shot with bow and arrow; Humane Society collecting donations

Sox, a 3-year-old black and white cat, was reportedly shot with a bow and arrow on Saturday, November 11, her owners say.

Rickie Decuir and his girlfriend, Christine Mahoney, say Sox was shot near their home on Northside Road in New Iberia sometime between 10 and 10:30 p.m. They have filed a complaint with the New Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) says the arrow entered just above Sox's left shoulder, came out, then reentered on her left side, with the shaft exiting through her backside. The arrow narrowly missed several major organ and arteries. She is being treated at Dupuy Veterinary Hospital.

Sox's surgery is expected to cost $400 after discounts given by charitable rescue organizations. HSL is hoping to raise this money for the couple, who they say has been through enough.

"After being shot, Sox crawled up the outside steps onto the porch and cried at the door with the arrow shot through her. We didn't know how she made it home. It was a miracle. We are traumatized, fearful, and in awe that someone would actually do this to any animal. We do not seek revenge of any kind, but would be so grateful if the person or persons involved would come forward," said Mahoney.

"We are amazed and grateful that little Sox survived such an attack, and we are hopeful that the sheriff's department's investigation will lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible. It is a senseless act of cruelty," said Jeff Dorson, HSL director.

HSL hopes to raise the $400 necessary for Sox's surgery. Donations can be made online here, or mailed to P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. Donations can also be made in person at the Dupuy Veterinary Hospital, located at 402 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. in New Iberia.

HSL is also offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the attack. Those with information should contact the New Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

