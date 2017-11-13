New Rouses set to open in Baton Rouge

Rouses is opening a new location near the Mall of Louisiana.

It's the 69th store to open for the company. This one is located at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road. It used to be the old Matherne's grocery store. Rouses bought the property back in May, shut it down, and renovated it. Now, it'll officially open its doors Wednesday, November 15.

“What makes this store special is it's a hybrid of a Juban Crossing store and a Baronne Street store. What I mean by that is Baronne Street and Juban are known for prepared foods and all the offerings they have, and all the local offerings we're going to have. It's going to be something special,” said Brandon Johnson, Rouses store director.

The grand opening is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 8 a.m.

