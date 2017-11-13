Burglary suspect believed to have stolen handgun, purse, credit cards from unlocked vehicle

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they say burglarized a vehicle back on November 5.

Officials say the black male suspect burglarized an unlocked vehicle in the 10500 block of Springrose Avenue. According to reports, he stole a handgun, a purse, and credit cards. Several other burglaries have also been reportedly in this area.

The suspect is described as a black male with short hair and was last seen wearing shorts and a long sleeve t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. To be eligible, contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

