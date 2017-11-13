Will Wade adds 5-star power forward to 2018 recruiting class

The future continues to look brighter for the LSU men's basketball team.

LSU head coach Will Wade has added Nazreon Reid, a 5-star power forward from Roselle, NJ, to the 2018 Tiger basketball squad.

The 6'10" power forward is ranked No. 15 overall by Scout, No. 17 by 247Sports and No. 19 by Rivals.

Make it a trifecta of early signings for @wwadelsu & Tiger basketball as five-star forward Naz Reid inks his papers Monday.https://t.co/DdhgpMWhh2 pic.twitter.com/Pzag2te4B8 — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 13, 2017

Reid, who picked LSU over Arizona, joins Scotlandville's Javonte Smart and Gainesville, Florida's Darius Days.

RELATED STORY: Scotlandville's JaVonte Smart signs with LSU

247Sports ranks Smart a 4-star prospect and the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 4 overall combo guard.

Smart also gets a 4-star ranking from Rivals and is considered the No. 30 overall prospect.

CBS Sports and Scout give the combo guard a 5-star ranking.

The 6'7" Days, who was named the Gainesville Sun’s co-boys basketball player of the year for 2017, averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game for The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida.

The 4-star prospect is ranked No. 59 overall by 247Sports and the 13th best power forward in the nation. ESPNU ranks Days 61st overall in their top 100 and 17th at the position.

LSU's 2018 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 by Scout and 247Sports, while Rivals ranks the Tigers class at No. 6.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.