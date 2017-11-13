Humane organizations team up to help emaciated dog found wandering streets

Several humane organizations are teaming up to help an emaciated dog that was found wandering the streets in Opelousas.

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) says a concerned citizen found the dog and brought it to the St. Landry Animal Control for treatment. The dog, now named Flower, was found on Tower Road in Opelousas and weighs only 31 lbs, far below its ideal weight of 60 lbs.

HSL says like most rural shelter, the St. Landry Animal Control Center does not have the money to treat animals that have been abused.

"Fortunately, our members and our supporters on social media understand the limitations and the modest budgets of most animal control facilities are often willing to chip in. Just last month, for example, scores of folks from around the country heard about the plight of Truffles, a little black lab who was hit and dragged by a vehicle, which also occurred in Opelousas. The impact crushed Truffle's pelvis and both her back legs, along with the seven puppies she was carrying. Truffles was transported to South Paws Veterinary Specialists, located in Mandeville, where she received advanced medical care, including laser treatments and sessions in a hyperbaric chamber and an underwater treadmill to speed up her recovery. After undergoing three surgeries to repair her broken bones and weeks of rehabilitation, Truffles is now walking on her own! We hope that Flower recover just as well," said Jeff Dorson, director of HSL.

HSL is now trying to raise money for Flower. Donations can be made online here. On the donation form, indicate that the donation is for Flower's medical care. Donations can also be sent by mail to the Humane Society at P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. Donations can also be dropped off at the Bellevue Clinic, located at 5302 LA 182 in Opelousas. Contributions are tax deductible.

