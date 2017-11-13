Dry, cool week expected; next cold front should arrive Saturday

Not only does this run of nice November weather continue for the next several days, but a weak cold front slipped through the state Monday afternoon and that will reinforce our already comfortable autumn feel to the air. Expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows dipping down near 50° for much of the WAFB area. Skies will remain mainly clear throughout the day on Tuesday with a high in the low 70s for the Red Stick, a few degrees cooler than Monday afternoon.

Indeed, our forecast stays dry through the entire work week with mostly sunny skies expected for Wednesday and Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday. Wednesday morning will start out in the upper 40s to low 50s with an afternoon high in the low to mid 70s. For Thursday, it will be a morning start in the low 50s with an afternoon high in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will continue the minor warming trend through the work week with sunrise temperatures for the Capital City in the mid and upper 50s and afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s.

Our next cold front is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

Unlike Monday’s front, Saturday’s front will deliver scattered rains. However, the way things look right now, we do not anticipate this to be an energetic frontal passage. Our current WAFB First Alert Forecast sets Saturday’s rain chances at 40 to 50 percent, and we do not expect any severe weather with the front’s passing. And for those that do get some rain on Saturday, totals for most WAFB neighborhoods are likely to be under half an inch.

What Saturday’s front bring will be a much cooler air mass, with highs on Sunday and Monday expected to top out in the 60s and morning lows for both days down in the 40s for metro Baton Rouge.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a disturbance in the east-central Atlantic and has tagged it as Invest 96L, which is currently given a 50/50 chance for tropical development over the next five days. Regardless of whether 96L develops and becomes Sean or not, it will be no threat to land.

