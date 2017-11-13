LSU's Tremont Waters named SEC Freshman of the Week

LSU guard Tremont Waters has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after his performance against Alcorn State.

Waters had 27 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals in a season-opening win against the Braves.

The Tigers (1-0) beat Alcorn 99-59 to give Will Wade a win in his first game as LSU's head coach.

Waters and the rest of the Tigers will be back in action Thursday night against Samford.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will also air on SEC Network+.

