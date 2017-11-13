East Feliciana Parish grand jury formally charges Ryan Sharpe in multiple shootings

A grand jury in East Feliciana Parish has decided to formally charge the suspect arrested in connection with three shootings that left two men dead.

Jurors determined Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, should stand trial for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tommy Bass, and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe is also accused of shooting and killing Carroll Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Court documents show bullets found at the scene of two of the shootings matched a rifle found in Sharpe's home. Sharpe reportedly confessed to the crimes during an interview with police.

Sharpe has not yet gone before a grand jury in East Baton Rouge Parish for a determination on whether there is enough evidence for a trial in Breeden's death.

Sharpe's arraignment is set for November 28.

RELATED STORIES: String of rural shootings

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.