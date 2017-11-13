LSU linebacker earns SEC honors after monster game against Arkansas

LSU linebacker Devin White has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after another dominating performance against Arkansas.
White finished the game with 14 tackles, half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
LSU improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC after a 33-10 victory against Arkansas (4-6, 1-5).
RELATED STORY: Guice, Chark lead LSU past Arkansas 33-10
The linebacker from Springhill, LA recorded his sixth double digit tackle game of the season against the Razorbacks.
He leads the SEC with 103 tackles and is averaging 10.3 a game.
SEC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Offense: Kerryon Johnson (RB/Auburn)
Defense: Devin White (LB/LSU)
Offensive Line: Casey Dunn (C/Auburn)
Defensive Line: Denzil Ware D(E/LB/Kentucky), Marcell Frazier (DL/Missouri)
Special Teams: Daniel Carlson (PK/Auburn)
Freshman: Nick Starkel (QB/Texas A&M), Larry Rountree III (RB/Missouri)
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.