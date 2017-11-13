LSU linebacker earns SEC honors after monster game against Arkan - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU linebacker earns SEC honors after monster game against Arkansas

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Devin White (Source: WAFB) Devin White (Source: WAFB)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

LSU linebacker Devin White has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after another dominating performance against Arkansas.

White finished the game with 14 tackles, half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

LSU improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC after a 33-10 victory against Arkansas (4-6, 1-5).

RELATED STORY: Guice, Chark lead LSU past Arkansas 33-10

The linebacker from Springhill, LA  recorded his sixth double digit tackle game of the season against the Razorbacks.

He leads the SEC with 103 tackles and is averaging 10.3 a game.

SEC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Offense: Kerryon Johnson (RB/Auburn)
Defense: Devin White (LB/LSU)
Offensive Line: Casey Dunn (C/Auburn)
Defensive Line: Denzil Ware D(E/LB/Kentucky), Marcell Frazier (DL/Missouri)
Special Teams: Daniel Carlson (PK/Auburn)
Freshman: Nick Starkel (QB/Texas A&M), Larry Rountree III (RB/Missouri)

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly