LSU linebacker earns SEC honors after monster game against Arkansas

LSU linebacker Devin White has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after another dominating performance against Arkansas.

White finished the game with 14 tackles, half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

LSU improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC after a 33-10 victory against Arkansas (4-6, 1-5).

The linebacker from Springhill, LA recorded his sixth double digit tackle game of the season against the Razorbacks.

He leads the SEC with 103 tackles and is averaging 10.3 a game.

SEC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offense: Kerryon Johnson (RB/Auburn)

Defense: Devin White (LB/LSU)

Offensive Line: Casey Dunn (C/Auburn)

Defensive Line: Denzil Ware D(E/LB/Kentucky), Marcell Frazier (DL/Missouri)

Special Teams: Daniel Carlson (PK/Auburn)

Freshman: Nick Starkel (QB/Texas A&M), Larry Rountree III (RB/Missouri)

