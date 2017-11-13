LSU, Texas A&M will kickoff under the lights in Tiger Stadium

LSU's regular season finale against Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Tiger Stadium.
The game will air on the SEC Network.
The Aggies are 6-4 this season and 3-3 in the SEC and are currently one game behind LSU (7-3, 4-2).
SEC Television Schedule for Thursday, Nov. 23:
Ole Miss at Mississippi State: 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
SEC Television Schedule for Friday, Nov. 24:
Missouri at Arkansas: 1:30 p.m. on CBS
SEC Television Schedule for Saturday, Nov. 25:
Florida State at Florida: 11 a.m. on ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Alabama at Auburn: 2:30 p.m. on CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 3 p.m. on SEC Network
Clemson at South Carolina: 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Texas A&M at LSU: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Georgia at Georgia Tech: 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. on ABC*
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.