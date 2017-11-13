LSU, Texas A&M will kickoff under the lights in Tiger Stadium

LSU's regular season finale against Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Tiger Stadium.

The game will air on the SEC Network.

The Aggies are 6-4 this season and 3-3 in the SEC and are currently one game behind LSU (7-3, 4-2).

SEC Television Schedule for Thursday, Nov. 23 :

Ole Miss at Mississippi State: 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

SEC Television Schedule for Friday, Nov. 24:

Missouri at Arkansas: 1:30 p.m. on CBS

SEC Television Schedule for Saturday, Nov. 25:

Florida State at Florida: 11 a.m. on ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky: 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Alabama at Auburn: 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 3 p.m. on SEC Network

Clemson at South Carolina: 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Texas A&M at LSU: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Georgia at Georgia Tech: 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. on ABC*

