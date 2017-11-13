Multiple people suffer serious injuries in head-on collision, 1 patient flown by helicopter to hospital

Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on collision in Livingston Parish.

It happened on North Montpelier Road (LA 43) near Fox Trot Lane in the Albany area.

Louisiana State Police reported one person was flown by helicopter to a hospital. The patient's condition is unknown.

Troopers said other people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

