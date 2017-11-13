Lunch with Coach O - Tennessee Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recapped the 33-10 win over Arkansas and previewed the upcoming game against Tennessee during his weekly news conference Monday afternoon.

KICKOFF: Saturday at 6 p.m. at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

RECORD: LSU (7-3, 4-2 SEC), Tennessee (4-6, 0-6 SEC)

SERIES: Tennessee leads 20-9-3

LAST MEETING: LSU - 38, Tennessee - 7 (Nov. 15, 2011, in Neyland Stadium)

No. 21 LSU faces a Tennessee team that just lost its head coach on Sunday. Brady Hoke will be the interim head coach.

The Tigers have won four of their last five games, while the Vols are on the opposite end of that comparison with only one win in its last five contests.

Orgeron said he knows Hoke well and will have his team ready to go. He added it's not about them; it's about the Tigers.

According to Orgeron, crowd noise will be played during practice to prepare the team for the game.

He complimented linebacker Devin White's work ethic. The sophomore was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Arkansas.

Coach O said linebacker Arden Key and offensive lineman KJ Malone are questionable this week.

He described Will Clapp as a great player. He said the center single-blocked the nose guard all game. He said Clapp always has an injury, but never misses time. He added he is tough like his dad.

Orgeron said Russell Gage Jr. is quiet. He added Gage shows up and does his job. He said Gage is "all over" the special teams video. He said Gage is a possible MVP of offense and special teams with DJ Chark. He said he is so proud of Gage.

