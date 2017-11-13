Large tech company to establish center in New Orleans; 2,000 jobs to be created

A Virginia-based tech firm announced Monday it will be establishing a new facility in downtown New Orleans, creating an estimated 2,000 jobs. This project represents the largest technology venture in Louisiana to date.

“This will be a victory we are going to celebrate for many years to come,” said Governor John Bel Edwards at the announcement in front of the Superdome.

The IT firm, DXC Technology, is a $25 billion company with more than 6,000 clients all over the world. It was formed in April of 2017 by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services Division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

At DXC’s new Digital Transformation Center, the average salary is expected to be around $63,000.

“Our hope and our belief that a huge amount of that will be local. Clearly, you’ll get some transplants as you build a new office, that’s normal, but for us to be successful, we need local talent,” said Stephen Hilton, executive vice president of DXC.

DXC chose New Orleans for their new location after months of searching cities around the state and country.

As part of the agreement to bring the company to the Crescent City, DXC could receive an estimated $75 million in grants and incentives over the next decade provided they meet certain benchmarks such as job creation. This includes roughly $18.7 million in performance-based grants in addition to an estimated $57 million through the state’s Quality Jobs Program, according to a spokesman for Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

Also, as part of the deal, the state will be devoting an addition $25 million to colleges and universities, in hopes of preparing students for tech and STEM careers.

“[DXC] needed to know we were committed to our higher education systems – community and technical colleges and our four universities – so that they have employees who knew what they needed to know, and could do what they needed them to do,” Edwards said.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said he is hopeful DXC’s new facility will be the spark for greater tech investment in the city.

“The future is in knowledge, the future is in the knowledge-based economy,” he said.

In addition to the 2,000 direct jobs, LED estimates the project will result in as many as 2,257 indirect jobs, bringing the grand total in southeast Louisiana to around 4,250.

According to a recent study done by the LSU Economics & Policy Research Group, the project will translate to $64.3 million in new Louisiana taxes, $868.4 millions in new earnings, and a total economic output of $3.2 billion between 2018 and 2025.

Hiring is now underway. Candidates can apply online here.

