LDWF, Louisiana Trappers and Alligator Hunters Association to hold free trapping workshops

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Louisiana Trappers and Alligator Hunters Association will hold free trapping workshops on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. The Dec. 2 workshop will be held at Cypress Black Bayou Recreation Center in Benton and the Dec. 9 workshop at Palmetto State Park near Abbeville.

Workshop topics include state regulations, trapping equipment, trapping safety, best management practices, trap selection and setting and skinning.

Those interested in attending one of the workshops are encouraged to complete the free online trappers’ course by going to https://conservationlearning.org/login/index.php . The online course can be completed at any time.

The two workshops are designed to focus on the hands-on aspects of trapping while the online course provides background on best management practices, trapping equipment, trapping regulations and other topics.

To register for the workshops, please contact Jennifer Hogue at jhogue@wlf.la.gov or call 337-373-0032. Space is limited so register early.

