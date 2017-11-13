OLOL Children's Hospital holds 'topping out' ceremony to mark completion of steel additions

A lot has been happening at the site of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital since crews broke ground.

Special beams will be hoisted onto the top of the building Monday afternoon to symbolize the completion of steel additions to the freestanding hospital. Officials are hosting the "topping out" ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

It's a long-standing construction tradition to mark the transition to the interior construction phase. The beams are each 10 feet long, 14 inches tall, and weigh 260 pounds.

This point in the journey has been in the making for a long time.

On November 16 and 17, the Lake will host its annual Mediathon to help raise money and support the hospital and its mission. More information on that can be found here.

