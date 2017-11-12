Emergency crews extinguish fire at River Center

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, November 13.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, November 13.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the River Center in an elevator shaft.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the River Center in an elevator shaft.More >>
Deputies in Livingston Parish are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting after two men got into a verbal argument, authorities say.More >>
Deputies in Livingston Parish are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting after two men got into a verbal argument, authorities say.More >>
Cyclists from across the Capitol City joined together for a good cause.More >>
Cyclists from across the Capitol City joined together for a good cause.More >>
Eating special meals and eating much more than normal on holidays is a very old tradition, and some studies show those extra pounds you put on between Halloween and Christmas can take more than five months to lose.More >>
Eating special meals and eating much more than normal on holidays is a very old tradition, and some studies show those extra pounds you put on between Halloween and Christmas can take more than five months to lose.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign event Sunday evening.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign event Sunday evening.More >>
It was more than just about honoring veterans this past Veteran's Day for Cassie Lohrey.More >>
It was more than just about honoring veterans this past Veteran's Day for Cassie Lohrey.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>