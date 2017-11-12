Emergency crews extinguish fire at River Center

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at the River Center in a maintenance elevator shaft.

Curt Monte with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the call came in at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night.

The fire was in an elevator shaft in the northeast corner of the Ballroom.

Officials say smoke entered the River Center but will be blown out.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

