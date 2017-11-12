Bikers donate to Food Bank during 'Cranksgiving'

Cyclists from across the Capitol City joined together for a good cause.

The third annual Cranksgiving was held at City Park.

Riders roamed Baton Rouge grocery stores on their two-wheelers, collecting as much food as they could for the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

"Sunday afternoon is a great time to learn about biking in Baton Rouge because the streets are dead,” said Jessica Stroope, one of the riders. “So it's a very low-key way to kind of learn how to navigate."

Riders collected over 550 pounds of food.

Mika Torkkola with the organization Bike Baton Rouge is one of the people that brought Cranksgiving to the area.

This type of event started in 1999 in New York City and is done in around a hundred cities all over the U-S.

Baton Rouge is a little late to the party, starting three years ago.

Torkkola says he started it to not just give back, but to also promote the biking lifestyle in Baton Rouge.

"The biggest reason that bicycling is important in Baton Rouge is we are one of the most unhealthy cities in the country, in one of the most unhealthy states,” Torkkola said. “So anything that people can do to squeeze a little bit of exercise into a daily part of their life will help people be healthier and happy."

Torkkola is not alone.

Dustin LaFont with Front Yard Bikes donated five two-wheelers.

He too wants to see a change in culture in the city.

"See your neighborhood from a whole different vantage point,” LaFont said “Seeing how it is to get groceries on a bike. Seeing that it's possible, and then seeing that you can contribute and give back."

Front Yard Bikes teaches kids and adults how to properly repair and care for the bikes.

