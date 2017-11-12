Want to avoid putting on those holiday pounds? Here are a few tips

Eating special meals and eating much more than normal on holidays is a very old tradition, and some studies show those extra pounds you put on between Halloween and Christmas can take more than five months to lose.

Studies show that between mid-November and mid-January, people gain one to two pounds. While that might not be a lot, there are ways you can control gaining those extra pounds.

“What we recommend is looking and noticing at what’s all available to you and picking and choosing what you really want and watching that portion control,” Profile by Sanford Coach Jessica Johnson says.

There’s a stigma around holidays that you have to eat a lot, Johnson said, but you can avoid. One way is for families to cut down on the number of dishes they serve.

“What we look at is portion control or moderation. It’s okay to have a piece of pie. What we don’t want to see is having two or three pieces of pie,” Johnson said.

Dishes should also be healthier, even for picky eaters, and dessert doesn’t have to be skipped.

“When it comes to desserts noticing how full you are before you start with your dessert and knowing how much you want to have going into it,” Johnson said.

But most importantly, if you don’t want to gain any weight over the holiday months, Johnson recommends you start watching what you’re eating early.

“It gives you that practice and that mindfulness to go into the holidays and know what you are looking for,” Johnson said.

