LSU back in the AP Top 25 at No. 21

After their 33-10 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU is back in the AP Top 25 with the Tigers coming in at No. 21.

The Tigers return to the polls after dropping out in last week’s edition following their defeat at the hands of new No. 1, Alabama. In the Amway Coaches Poll, LSU is up four places to No. 25.

This is the second time that LSU has bounced back into the Top 25 following defeats the previous week. After the Tigers' loss to Troy, 24-21, on Sept. 30, LSU fell out of the polls before an upset of then-No. 10 Auburn saw them rise to No. 25.

LSU (7-3, 4-2) face the Tennessee Volunteers (4-6, 0-6) next week in Knoxville.

