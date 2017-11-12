Victim, suspect identified in deadly Holden shooting

Deputies in Livingston Parish are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting after two men got into a verbal argument, authorities say.

On Sunday, shortly after 10 a.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were called to Lakeview Dr. in Holden in response to a shooting incident.

A spokesperson for LPSO confirmed Randy Favaron, 39, was shot in the upper torso.

Authorities say Favaron was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A male suspect, James Smith III, 39, is in custody at this time, deputies say.

According to authorities, the shooting happened after two men were involved in a verbal argument before the shot was fired.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond is currently set at $200,000.

Detectives continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.