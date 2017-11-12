Man indicted for deadly Nov. 2017 Holden shooting

A Livingston Parish grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument last year.

Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said a grand jury indicted James Smith III on March 6 for one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Randy Favron Jr.

Smith is accused of shooting Favron in the chest during an argument on Nov. 12, 2017. Favaron was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Smith was arrested that same day. The shooting happened in the area of Lakeview Dr. in Holden.

Arraignment for Smith is scheduled for March 21. Judge Elizabeth Wolfe will preside over the case.

