Louisiana State Troopers Association surprises St. Jude family with car

Getting around it’s easy for Christine Hardy and her 9-year-old son Daniel, but her son’s survival depends on it.

In 2012 Daniel was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, JMML. The only chances for a cure is a bone marrow transplant.



Daniel’s had two transplants at St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, TN, including one from his mom.

While the cancer is in remission, he's had some complications from the transplant that require monthly treatments in Memphis. The only problem is, Christine doesn't have a car and can’t afford to buy one.

Once a month, Christine’s mother drives them to the train station in Hammond and they take a train to Memphis. They make the best of the 6 to 7-hour trip, even after Daniel came down with a bad infection.

However, that hard monthly trek just didn't sit well with Paul Toups. He's with the Louisiana State Troopers Association and met Christine and Daniel last year, after a team of troopers ran in the St. Jude Marathon.

Since then, the Troopers Association has kept an eye on the Hardys, helping out when they can.

"Then she told me something that really hit home with me was she had to take a train to get her son to his treatment,” said Toups. “It really bothered me. I said we got to do something with this family."

What they did was find a car, donated by Road Runner Towing in Baton Rouge.

The LSTA Troopers Charities surprised Christine and Daniel with the car Wednesday night.

She thought she was talking to the team of troopers running in this year’s St. Jude Marathon until they brought her outside and handed her an envelope with the keys inside.

Her reaction brought everyone to tears.



"Thank y'all so much for doing this. It helps. I don't know what I was going to do. Being a single mom and taking care of Daniel you know, not being able to work and traveling so much it was, it was a lot. But thank God," Christine gushed.

