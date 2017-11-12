Sen. Bill Cassidy withdraws support for Roy Moore over sexual misconduct allegations

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana has withdrawn his support for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama over allegations of sexual misconduct by Moore years ago.More >>
State police are investigating a fatal head-on crash where they say two unrestrained drivers were killed.More >>
A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police say he allegedly shot a 16-year-old with pellets in multiple areas of his body, causing injuries.More >>
Weeks before mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, members of Beacon Light Baptist Church in Hammond set out to make sure their small community was ready for anything.More >>
Herbert Edwards ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to help Southern beat Texas Southern 33-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Walmart employees will hand out color-coded maps to help keep shoppers from getting too frazzled while searching for deals.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
It’s been almost a week since an Atlanta-based rapper and his friend vanished from Montgomery without a trace.More >>
Police say the shooting was related to a dispute among neighbors.More >>
Head football coach Butch Jones has been fired from the University of Tennessee after five seasons. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
