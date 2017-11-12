Two unrestrained drivers killed in head-on crash

State police are investigating a head-on crash where they say two unrestrained drivers were killed.

On November 11, around 5:40 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 16, about 2.6 miles east of Pine Grove in St. Helena Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 30-year-old Ronette Spann of Baton Rouge, and 47-year-old Independence resident James Dorsey, state police say.

Through the preliminary investigation held at the scene, state police were able to determine the crash happened as Spann was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on LA 16. For reasons still under investigation, state police ay Spann's vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by Dorsey.

According to authorities, neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the investigation, blood samples were taken from both drivers and will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.

State police reminded motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel.

State police say:

Generally, fatal outcomes can be prevented with sound decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment this weekend and speak to your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions. The conversation could be the difference in a serious crash.

