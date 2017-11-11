'Stop the bleed' training hopes to prepare community for any situation

Weeks before mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, members of Beacon Light Baptist Church in Hammond set out to make sure their small community was ready for anything.More >>
Weeks before mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, members of Beacon Light Baptist Church in Hammond set out to make sure their small community was ready for anything.More >>
Herbert Edwards ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to help Southern beat Texas Southern 33-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Herbert Edwards ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to help Southern beat Texas Southern 33-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a shooting on Northgate Drive near Old Rafe Meyer Road.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a shooting on Northgate Drive near Old Rafe Meyer Road.More >>
Derrius Guice rushed for 147 yards, finding the end zone three times, and D.J. Chark had a pair of receiving touchdowns as LSU picked up a 33-10 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.More >>
Derrius Guice rushed for 147 yards, finding the end zone three times, and D.J. Chark had a pair of receiving touchdowns as LSU picked up a 33-10 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.More >>
No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...More >>
No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>