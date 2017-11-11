Edwards has 159 yards, Southern beats Texas Southern 33-7

Herbert Edwards ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to help Southern beat Texas Southern 33-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Herbert Edwards ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to help Southern beat Texas Southern 33-7 on Saturday night.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
Southern is looking to win their sixth game in a row Saturday night against Texas Southern.More >>
Southern is looking to win their sixth game in a row Saturday night against Texas Southern.More >>
The Tigers are back home after a hard fought battle against No. 2 Alabama.More >>
The Tigers are back home after a hard fought battle against No. 2 Alabama.More >>
The Will Wade era at LSU begins Friday night in the PMAC against the Alcorn State Braves.More >>
The Will Wade era at LSU begins Friday night in the PMAC against the Alcorn State Braves.More >>