One man hit with bird shot in shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man was transported to the hospital Saturday after a shooting occurred on McCastle Avenue.

Deputies with EBRSO say the incident happened around 2:55 p.m. at 234 McCastle Ave. near Scenic Hwy.

One male was hit with birdshot pellets from a shotgun and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

