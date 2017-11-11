Man arrested after allegedly shooting 16-year-old with pellets causing injuries

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police say he allegedly shot a 16-year-old with pellets in multiple areas of his body, causing injuries.

On November 11 around 2:55 p.m., deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident in the 14000 block of Northgate Dr. where apparently a 16-year-old male was shot in the chest, arm, and facial area with reported birdshot pellets.

When the victim spoke to deputies, he told them a man known to him as "Dalvin" shot him after a verbal altercation, authorities say. He told EBRSO the shooting happened in the area of McCastle Ave. and Alsen Heights.

Officers later showed the victim a photo of Coates, which he was able to positively identify 21-year-old Dalvin Coates, of Baton Rouge, as the person who shot him.

According to authorities, Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Homicide Detectives also responded to the scene and spoke with several witnesses who said the victim, along with two other males were riding a four-wheeler on McCastle. Several minutes later, witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and the victim running with Coates chasing him with a gun in hand.

During a search of the area, deputies located a pair of black Puma slippers on McCastle Ave, which, according to police, several witnesses told them belonged to Coates who was running behind the victim.

Police say a man who was present during the incident told detectives he offered to give the victim and his brother a ride on his four-wheeler. According to the man, when he, the victim, and his brother arrived at McCastle and Alsen Heights, Coates was behind a house with a gun in his hand.

The 16-year-old victim and Coates got into a verbal argument, according to the male witness. As the man was starting his four-wheeler, he heard two gunshots, police say. He also told police he heard several more gunshots while leaving the area.

After detectives were able to positively identify Coates as the shooter, he later taken into custody, questioned, and subsequently charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Coates was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

