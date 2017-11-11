WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

Herbert Edwards ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to help Southern beat Texas Southern 33-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Herbert Edwards ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to help Southern beat Texas Southern 33-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a shooting on Northgate Drive near Old Rafe Meyer Road.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a shooting on Northgate Drive near Old Rafe Meyer Road.More >>
Derrius Guice rushed for 147 yards, finding the end zone three times, and D.J. Chark had a pair of receiving touchdowns as LSU picked up a 33-10 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.More >>
Derrius Guice rushed for 147 yards, finding the end zone three times, and D.J. Chark had a pair of receiving touchdowns as LSU picked up a 33-10 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.More >>
No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...More >>
No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...More >>
Police are asking the public's help in their investigation of a fatal shooting where police say a woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend after a verbal argument.More >>
Police are asking the public's help in their investigation of a fatal shooting where police say a woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend after a verbal argument.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
An argument over an order of nuggets turned physical, but it also was caught on cell phone video.More >>
An argument over an order of nuggets turned physical, but it also was caught on cell phone video.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
Jessica Widner was found Tuesday with a needle in her arm on the bathroom floor of a Kroger.More >>
Jessica Widner was found Tuesday with a needle in her arm on the bathroom floor of a Kroger.More >>