WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

Nicholas London, 24, is wanted for 2nd degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dezarae Warner. (Source: BRPD)

Police are asking the public's help in their investigation of a fatal shooting where police say a woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend after a verbal argument.

Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating the shooting death of Dezarae Warner, 25, of Baton Rouge.

Police say Warner was found lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Washington Ave around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators believe Warner was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas London, 24, also of Baton Rouge, after having a verbal argument.

Warner died at the scene, police say.

London is wanted by BRPD for 2nd Degree Murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

BRPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting or on London whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

