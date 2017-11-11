CAUGHT: Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

UPDATE

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

Nicholas London, 24, was arrested Monday, February 5. He's accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Dezarae Warner, 25, back in November of 2017.

LSP Fugitive Task Force apprehended London in the Gardere area on Baton Rouge. London is charged with second degree murder, felond in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of a weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are asking the public's help in their investigation of a deadly shooting where police say a woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend after an argument.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the shooting death of Dezarae Warner, 25, of Baton Rouge.

Police say Warner was found lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Washington Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2017.

Investigators believe Warner was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas London, 24, also of Baton Rouge.

Warner died at the scene, police said.

London is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

BRPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting or on London whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

